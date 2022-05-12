2022 CNBC Stock Draft

CNBC Stock Draft Standings

Each team selected 2  investments from a list of 60. The team with the highest average appreciation (not including dividends) at the close of trading on February 10, 2023 will be the Stock Draft Champion. Visit the CNBC Stock Draft.

2022 Stock Draft Leaderboard

Team Pick #1 Pick #2 Average Price Appreciation
Kandi Burruss "Kandi & The Gang"Palo Alto NetworksZoom Video-19.03%
Terry Lundgren "In Fashion Favorites"ChewyMacy's-23.89%
Delano Saporu "Delano's Dynasty"AmazonDraftKings-27.14%
St. Peter's University "St. Peter's Peacock"MicrosoftApple-10.26%
Kayla Kilbride "Girls Talk Stocks"EtherBoeing-22.70%
Stephanie Link "The Strongest Link"Meta PlatformsChevron-3.71%
Ryan Reynolds "Mountain Goats"NetflixFord-14.43%
Tim Seymour "Seymour Alpha"PaypalDoordash-25.14%
David Robinson "The Admiral's Crew"ChipotleRivian-25.29%
Kevin O'Leary "Mr. Wonderful"Ark InnovationModerna-18.91%
Jim Cramer "Cramer's Shadow Picks"DisneyVisa-9.80%
All data through close on 5/11/22