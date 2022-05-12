CNBC Stock Draft Standings

Each team selected 2 investments from a list of 60. The team with the highest average appreciation (not including dividends) at the close of trading on February 10, 2023 will be the Stock Draft Champion. Visit the CNBC Stock Draft.
2022 Stock Draft Leaderboard
|Team
|Pick #1
|Pick #2
|Average Price Appreciation
|Kandi Burruss "Kandi & The Gang"
|Palo Alto Networks
|Zoom Video
|-19.03%
|Terry Lundgren "In Fashion Favorites"
|Chewy
|Macy's
|-23.89%
|Delano Saporu "Delano's Dynasty"
|Amazon
|DraftKings
|-27.14%
|St. Peter's University "St. Peter's Peacock"
|Microsoft
|Apple
|-10.26%
|Kayla Kilbride "Girls Talk Stocks"
|Ether
|Boeing
|-22.70%
|Stephanie Link "The Strongest Link"
|Meta Platforms
|Chevron
|-3.71%
|Ryan Reynolds "Mountain Goats"
|Netflix
|Ford
|-14.43%
|Tim Seymour "Seymour Alpha"
|Paypal
|Doordash
|-25.14%
|David Robinson "The Admiral's Crew"
|Chipotle
|Rivian
|-25.29%
|Kevin O'Leary "Mr. Wonderful"
|Ark Innovation
|Moderna
|-18.91%
|Jim Cramer "Cramer's Shadow Picks"
|Disney
|Visa
|-9.80%
|All data through close on 5/11/22