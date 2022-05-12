European markets set to plunge as U.S. inflation runs hot

LONDON — European stocks are expected to fall sharply at the open as global markets digest the latest inflation reading out of the United States. The reading has sparked concerns that a path of aggressive rate hiking lies ahead.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 88 points lower at 7,251, Germany's DAX 216 points lower at 13,596, France's CAC 40 down 107 points at 6,150 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 488 points at 22,953, according to data from IG.

Global investors are digesting the April inflation reading from the U.S., which showed the consumer price index surged 8.3% in April as compared with a year ago. The inflation rate was higher than expected and still running close to a 40-year high of 8.5%.

Analysts are mixed on whether the data suggests inflation has hit a peak.