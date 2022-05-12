AAPI employees often feel excluded at work—how companies can build more supportive, inclusive spaces

Many companies are planning on returning to the office in the next year, either full-time or via hybrid models. But in order to make sure employees have a smooth transition, new initiatives must be in place to ensure they feel safe and supported. According to Bain, a management consulting company, Asian workers polled in the U.S., Canada, France and four other countries feel more excluded in the workplace than any other demographic, and they often lack representation in leadership roles. Bain's 'The Fabric of Belonging' report found that only 16% of Asian men and 20% of Asian women felt included at work. This is due to challenges with acceptance, assimilation, and stereotypes, including the belief that the AAPI community is the "model minority" and has more success than other communities of color. Manjusha P. Kulkarni, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and executive director of the AAPI Equity Alliance, says that increased inclusion efforts, employee resource groups and an encouraging company culture can help AAPI employees feel better supported in the workplace.

Social discrimination affects workplace morale

According to Kulkarni, concerns with workplace safety and acceptance actually start before setting foot in the office. "We now are increasing our interactions, perhaps at the dry cleaner when we pick up coffee, or a donut or a bagel… all those different places, unfortunately, have potential opportunities for hate and for things like refusal of service or verbal harassment," Kulkarni tells CNBC Make It. "And I think that's part of why a lot of employees can be wary about going back to work." Kulkarni says that having anti-discriminatory protocols in place is the first step. "It's important to have policies and protocols in place, should any discrimination happen, that are accessible and really provide opportunities for employees to voice concerns and report incidents," she says. "HR isn't enough because sometimes they are only there to sort of serve the organization and not the staff or employees."

The power of inclusive programming