CNBC Investing Club

We're making two trades, willing to take some pain to 'high grade' our portfolio

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Thursday — Disney did deliver, S&P analogues, crypto crash
Jim Cramer44 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubDisney did not give us everything this quarter, but parks and streaming really delivered
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubHere's what we want to hear from Disney on earnings after the bell
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More