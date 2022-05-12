CNBC Investing Club

We're selling another loser. Crypto's collapse is part the reason

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're dumping Boeing and putting the cash into a stock we believe in
Jeff Marksan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubCramer says Disney is a buy, rips Wall Street sellers for misreading guidance
Kevin Stankiewicz2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're making two trades, willing to take some pain to 'high grade' our portfolio
Jeff Marks5 hours ago
Read More