CNBC Pro

Piper Sandler downgrades Zoom Video, says there's limited upside even after 85% decline

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBarclays downgrades Beyond Meat, cuts price target by 69% on 'limited visibility' on path to recovery
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProUber, Lyft and more: Goldman says buy these stocks to cash in on a $25 trillion opportunity
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProWells Fargo double downgrades Ford and GM, says 2022 could be 'peak profits' for legacy automakers
Jesse Pound
Read More