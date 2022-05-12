Russia is the 'most direct threat' to world order, EU chief says; Russian airstrikes hit northeastern Ukraine

Russia is the "most direct threat" to the international order, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned during a meeting in Japan.

Speaking after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, von der Leyen said at a press conference that Russia "is today the most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Russian missile airstrikes have hit critical infrastructure, including schools and other administrative buildings in the city of Novhorod-Siversky in northern Ukraine, and to the northeast of the major city of Chernihiv, according to the region's governor.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's National Guard reported that at least 500 of its members were killed since Russia's invasion more than two months ago. It's the first time the military force has announced its death toll since the war started.

Elsewhere, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a security declaration with Sweden, pledging to support the Nordic country if it comes under military attack. He is expected to do the same with Finland on a subsequent visit to Helsinki in the coming 24 hours.