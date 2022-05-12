Start-up investor Jason Calacanis raising millions of dollars for Musk’s Twitter deal

Angel investor Jason Calacanis, an early backer of Uber and Robinhood, is seeking to raise tens of millions of dollars for a stake in Twitter as part of Elon Musk's $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company.

"We are now collecting interest to invest in Twitter with Elon Musk's plan to take it private," Calacanis wrote in a message soliciting funds from his network of high net worth individuals. CNBC viewed Calacanis's email to prospective investors.

The minimum investment required to participate is $250,000, Calacanis wrote, adding that the fees he collects for the deal will total about $18,000. As manager of the fund, he's also asking for 10% of the carry, or the gains that come from the investment.

Calacanis is a longtime friend and fan of Musk, often voicing his support for the Tesla CEO on his podcasts, This Week in Startups and The All-In Podcast. Calacanis even joined Musk last year in New York, when the celebrity CEO was the guest host on "Saturday Night Live."

"#SNL rehearsal was amazing," Calacanis wrote in a tweet. "The entire production was amazing to witness."

Additionally, filings in a shareholder class action lawsuit against Tesla and Musk over the CEO's prior proclamation on Twitter that he was taking Tesla private recently disclosed friendly text messages between Calacanis and Musk at the height of the 2018 controversy.

Calacanis asked Musk, "you holding up OK? Sounds like you've been having an intense week," and said in another that people are "just making nonsense up" about him. "It's nuts," he wrote. He also told Musk he "checkmated those little b-----s," referring to Tesla critics and short sellers.

A judge in this case concluded that Musk knowingly made false statements about having "funding secured" for a Tesla take-private deal.

Musk, the world's richest person with a net worth over $200 billion, has been pulling together funds from friends and investor groups following his agreement in April to buy Twitter. A filing last week revealed that he'd secured over $7 billion from a group that included Oracle co-founder and Tesla director Larry Ellison, venture firms Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz and crypto platform Binance.