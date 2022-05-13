What Cramer is watching Friday — Elon saves Tesla, Cathie saves Coinbase, Sam saves Robinhood

Elon Musk has a history of expressing strong opinions about hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells. A few years ago, when the subject came up during a discussion with reporters at the Automotive News World Congress, the electric vehicle magnate described hydrogen fuel cells as "extremely silly."
What I am looking at May 13, 2022
- Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, saves the Western world with a bailout of ailing RobinHood (HOOD). Piper Sandler analyst says he has no idea what Sam, who bought a 7.6% stake in the retail brokerage, is doing. HOOD shares soared more than 22% in the premarket.
- Elon Musk saves Tesla (TSLA) by icing Twitter (TWTR). Musk tweeted Friday that the Twitter deal is "temporarily" on hold until he receives more information about fake accounts on the social media platform. Shares fell more than 14% in premarket trading.