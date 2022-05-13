CNBC Investing Club

Here's a recap of all of our trades during this volatile week for stocks

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubHere's why stocks investors like us care so much about bond yields
Zev Fimaan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe think Apple is a buy again — here's why
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Friday — Elon saves Tesla, Cathie saves Coinbase, Sam saves Robinhood
Jim Cramer
Read More