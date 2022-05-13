World's biggest stablecoin regains dollar peg after $3 billion in withdrawals

Tether has long faced questions over whether it has enough assets to justify its peg to the dollar.

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, regained its peg to the dollar after more than $3 billion worth of tokens left the system in a single day.

The cryptocurrency — which is meant to always be worth $1 — sunk as low as 95 cents on Thursday and struggled to climb back to its intended dollar peg.

By Friday, tether was trading firmly at $1 again, soothing investors' fears about a possible crypto market contagion from the collapse of embattled stablecoin project Terra.

TerraUSD, or UST, is different to tether in that it relies on a complex mix of code and a sister token called luna to stabilize its price. It was also partly collateralized by billions of dollars' worth of bitcoin.

Tether, on the other hand, is supposed to be backed by cash, short-term debt obligations corresponding to an equivalent amount of dollars deposited by its users. Those assets are held in a reserve managed by a company of the same name.

It's essentially like a bank account for crypto investors, who often turn to tether in times of heightened market volatility. Much bitcoin trading is done in tether.