CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, UPS, Tesla and more

thumbnail
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE
The United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) logo is displayed on a truck parked in New York.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are Friday's biggest calls on Wall Street:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley upgrades Ford, says parts of the automaker's business are underestimated
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades UPS, citing slowing e-commerce growth
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Zoom, Beyond Meat, Ford, Disney & more
Michael Bloom
Read More