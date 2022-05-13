What to watch today: Dow to pop after the 30-stock average's six-session losing streak

BY THE NUMBERS

Nasdaq futures led the way higher Friday, up about 2%, despite an 12% premarket drop in Twitter (TWTR) shares. The stock dropped as much as 25% after Elon Musk tweeted Friday his deal to buy the social network is "temporarily on hold." Twitter shares were paring those losses when Musk later tweeted a second time he's "still committed" to the deal. (CNBC)



The Tesla CEO Musk announced last month that he intends to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Tesla (TSLA) shares, which recently fell on worries about Musk's Twitter deal being a distraction, rallied more than 5% Friday on the first tweet and held those gains after the second. Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, regained its peg to the dollar after more than $3 billion worth of tokens left the system in a single day. Another stablecoin known as TerraUSD or UST, which is supposed to be pegged 1-to-1 with the dollar, traded around 8 cents Friday. Luna, a token closely associated with UST, is now worth $0 as a result. (CNBC)



The stablecoin saga has added a layer of uncertainty that's contributed to sharp declines across the entire crypto market. Bitcoin on Friday was back above $30,000, rebounding from levels not seen since late 2020. At current levels, bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was down more than 50% from its all-time high of over $68,000 in November. (CNBC) Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has taken a 7.6% stake in Robinhood, according to a late Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing said he paid $648 million. Shares of Robinhood, a popular stock and crypto trading platform, jumped more than 23% in Friday's premarket. (CNBC)

