Want to buy more than $10,000 in nearly risk-free I bonds? Here are a few strategies

"Once you receive the paper I bond, you can actually convert your paper I bonds into electronic I bonds through Treasury Direct," said Ken Tumin, founder and editor of DepositAccounts.com. Most people looking to purchase I bonds this year won't be able to take advantage of this option, however. To receive a refund in paper I bonds, you had to have sent in an IRS Form 8888 with your tax return. Married couples and children The limit for purchasing I bonds is per person, so a married couple can each put up to $10,000 in the investment annually, or up to $15,000 each if they both also elect to get tax refunds in paper I bonds. Families with kids can also invest up to the annual limit on behalf of each child. To do so, the parent has to create a Treasury Direct custodial account for the child and then make the purchase. Of course, that money counts as a gift and must be used for the child's benefit, said Christopher Flis, certified financial planner and founder of Resilient Asset Management in Memphis, Tennessee.

A business or trust People who run businesses or have a living trust can also extend the I bond purchasing limit by buying the assets on behalf of the entity. "There are several entities that are allowed to buy I bonds," said John Scherer, a CFP and founder of Trinity Financial Planning in Madison, Wisconsin, including LLCs, corporations and sole proprietorships. That means that even if you're self-employed and file taxes on an IRS Schedule C as a small business, you can purchase up to $10,000 I bonds annually for that business. This purchasing power also applies to living trusts, through which people can purchase an additional $10,000 in I bonds per year. So, a married couple, each of whom own a business and have living trusts, could buy up to $60,000 in I bonds annually, as well as buying $5,000 per person in paper bonds, bringing their yearly total to $70,000. If that couple had two children, they could purchase an additional $20,000 of I bonds on their behalf. The administrative side

