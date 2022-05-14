Wall Street faces a litany of fears right now, including whether this is a Nasdaq Y2K plunge rerun

An anxious Wall Street faces a litany of fears right now that have shadowed the broad market on its way to a near-20% decline into Thursday's urgent sell-off and remain after Friday's strong and perhaps overdue 2.4% bounce.

Anxiety and trauma sufferers are sometimes asked to define a hierarchy of fears that trigger distress so they might be managed.

Of course, the crucial real-world economic swing factor is whether the ongoing inflation, consumer malaise and financial-condition tightening represent the overture to a recession in coming quarters.

But from an investor's perspective, given the damage already done and the drivers of index performance and paper wealth, the top-ranked fear is that the Nasdaq tailspin is following the script from the post-peak bear market of 2000-2002.

Without having foretold the kind of rapid selling storm of recent months, I've noted here early this year that there are just enough parallels to keep the worry flowing: Years of tech-stock dominance, heavy market concentration among a handful of digital-economy winners, star fund managers who embodied "new era" thinking while disdaining traditional valuation methods.

And the cadence of the recent Nasdaq sell-off somewhat resembles the action after the March 2000 bubble top, a rapid 30% drop over a matter of months. The difference between a 25%-plus tumble in the Nasdaq being a great buying opportunity and just the start of the pain hinges entirely on whether the 2000-2002 rules apply.

Bespoke Investment Group scanned all Nasdaq declines of 25% as well as 20% drops over 30 trading days. Both conditions apply to the present Nasdaq slide. Outside of periods beginning in the year 2000, every one of the drops led to hefty gains over the following year. The instances starting in 2000 – when the first 30% Nasdaq drop over a couple of months led to another 68% meltdown over more than two years – were a vicious trap for buyers.

And back then there were two classes of tech plays – the upstart speculative "story stocks," hundreds of which came public in 1999 alone, many with minimal or no revenue – and the anointed winners of the computing and networking age, which were profitable but quite highly valued. This somewhat mirrors today's divide between the unprofitable "disruptors" that peaked more than a year ago and the megaliths of the Nasdaq that came to be known as FAANMG.

Back then the flimsy, low-quality stocks imploded and then eventually even the high-quality winners succumbed. Microsoft — then as now one of the two largest companies in the market — fell more than 60% in the 2000-'02 bear market. Cisco collapsed 90% and even reliable old Hewlett-Packard shed more than 80%.

This is where the significant differences between now and two decades ago come in to offset some of the worst fears.

There was vastly more air under the Nasdaq Composite at its March 2000 peak. It had gained more than 500% over the prior five years, compared to 200% over the five years leading up to the most recent Nasdaq record about six months ago. So ferocious was the momentum rush into early 2000 that the Nasdaq reached a fuselage-shaking 55% above its 200-day moving average; at last November's top this spread was 12%.

And to illustrate the gulf in valuations now versus then, Microsoft at the 2000 peak traded for more than 60-times forecast earnings and would fall to 22-times by the 2002 tech-sector trough. Its multiple peaked this cycle around 35 and is already down near 24.

In fact, the Nasdaq of the late-'90s was made up generally of less-mature, more volatile and frothier stocks than today, when its five largest companies are also the top five in the overall U.S. market.

The Nasdaq of 2000 more resembles the ARK Innovation fund (ARKK) in this regard, a higher-octane, riskier segment of the market. And the price action there has matched that of the old Nasdaq bust pretty well, as Chris Verrone of Strategas Research has been tracking. In fact, ARK has overshot the Nasdaq collapse to date, suggesting perhaps that most of the reckoning in speculative tech might have run its course.