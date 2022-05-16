Baupost’s Seth Klarman picks up small-cap stocks, trims a dozen plus losing SPACs

Baupost's Seth Klarman found a few buying opportunities among small-caps during the first quarter's volatile market, while cutting his stakes in a dozen SPACs that have been hit particularly hard amid rising rates. The longtime value investor added about 1.3 million shares of Gray Television , worth $28.5 million at the end of March, according to a recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Atlanta, Georgia-based television broadcaster has a market cap of $1.9 billion and its shares have fallen about 3% this year, outperforming the wider market. Klarman, often compared to Warren Buffett, also added small bets on breakfast cereal maker Post Holdings and its spinoff Bellring Brands , with his stakes worth $26.2 million and $11.1 million, respectively at the end of the first quarter, according to the filing. Both companies have a market cap below $5 billion. Post Holdings has rallied nearly 8% this year, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund is little changed. Bellring's stock has risen about 1% since its March spinoff. The hedge fund manager drastically reduced his exposure to risky SPACs in the first quarter as the once red-hot market took a beating. Klarman exited a $150 million position in Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings , and lowered the number of warrants in the SPAC. Here are 13 other SPAC and SPAC warrants he trimmed in the first quarter. Advantage Solutions Altimeter Growth Corp 2 WARRANT: Aurora Innovation Inc. Dragoneer Growth Opportunity Corp. II Grab Holdings Joby Aviation WARRANT: Joby Aviation Liberty Media Acq. Co. WARRANT: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings WARRANT: Redball Acq. Corp. SVF Investment Corp. WARRANT: SVF Investment Corp. WARRANT: Vertical Aerospace Ltd. SPACs — often speculative stocks with no or little earnings — have been crushed this year in the face of rising rates as well as elevated market volatility. The proprietary CNBC SPAC Post Deal Index , made up of SPACs that have completed their mergers and taken their target companies public, has plunged more than 40% year to date. As of the end of March, half of Klarman's top holdings were tech names, including Intel, Alphabet , Qorvo , Fiserv and ViaSat . Notably, Klarman increased his holding in on Alphabet by 7% to a stake worth $678 million at the end of March. He also significantly ramped up his position in Fiserv. The investor also liked Dropbox in the first quarter, raising his bet by 30% to a stake worth $246 million. Klarman said in an investor letter earlier this year that surging inflation poses a "real danger" to the markets and he's hedging against outsized price gains.