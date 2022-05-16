China's economic data disappoint in April as Covid controls weigh

The persistent spread of Covid and resulting stay-home orders — primarily in Shanghai — forced factories to close or operate at limited capacity in April. Pictured here on May 12 is a refrigerator factory in Hefei, China, about a five hours' drive from Shanghai.

BEIJING — China reported a drop in retail sales and industrial production in April — far worse than analysts had expected.

Retail sales fell by 11.1% in April from a year ago, more than the 6.1% decline predicted in a Reuters poll.

Industrial production dropped by 2.9% in April from a year ago, in contrast with expectations for a slight increase of 0.4%.

Last month, the persistent spread of Covid and resulting stay-home orders — primarily in Shanghai — forced factories to close or operate at limited capacity.

The "increasingly grim and complex international environment and greater shock of [the] Covid-19 pandemic at home obviously exceeded expectation, new downward pressure on the economy continued to grow," the statistics bureau said in a statement. The bureau said the impact of Covid is temporary and that the economy "is expected to stabilize and recover."

Fixed-asset investment for the first four months of the year rose by 6.8% from a year ago, slightly missing expectations of 7% growth. Investment in real estate declined by 2.7%, while that in manufacturing rose by 12.2.% and that in infrastructure rose by 6.5%.

China's passenger car production dropped by 41.1% year-on-year in April, according to the China Passenger Car Association. The auto sector in China accounts for about one-sixth of jobs and roughly 10% of retail sales, according to official figures for 2018 compiled by the Ministry of Commerce.

The unemployment rate in China's 31 largest cities climbed to a new high of 6.7% in April, according to data going back at least to 2018.

The unemployment rate across cities rose by 0.3 percentage points from March to 6.1% in April. The jobless rate among those aged 16 to 24 was nearly three times higher at 18.2%.

For an additional sense of the scale of economic slowdown in April, other data showed a slump in business and household demand for loans.