JPMorgan upgrades Cigna, says insurer is undervalued and pays nice dividend

Investors looking for a discount in the healthcare space should consider this undervalued company, JPMorgan Chase says. "We believe CI is undervalued on a relative basis and offers an attractive risk/reward opportunity for investors," wrote analyst Lisa Gill in a note to clients. "While fully insured enrollment is flat to down in 2022, we are encouraged by stronger than expected growth in ASO membership." Gill upgraded Cigna to overweight from neutral, adding that she believes Cigna Healthcare will continue to improve its margins through a "more balanced approach to margins vs. membership." She also anticipates client retention at Cigna's Evernorth business will bounce back to the upper 90% region in 2023. "Continued specialty growth, strong client retention levels, and biosimilar opportunity suggest a strong setup for Evernorth in 2023," Gill said. On the valuation front, JPMorgan believes Cigna is trading at a more than 32% discount to its peers and it offers one of the highest dividend yields among the managed care names. Shares of Cigna have jumped 12.9% since the start of the year and 5% this month. Based on Friday's close price and the bank's $304 price target, the stock add another 17.3%. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting