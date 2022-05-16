Netflix upgraded by long-time bear at Wedbush, who sees new content reducing churn

Amid a painful year that's seen Netflix shares plummet nearly 69%, the streaming company is due for a rebound as it makes strong changes to reduce churn and address its problems, Wedbush says. "We think that Netflix is positioned to exceed its guidance for Q2, particularly because of the staggered release date for Ozark," analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a note to clients. "While it is possible that the company will once again issue downbeat guidance for Q3, we think that the staggered release date for Stranger Things will reduce churn, and once again, we think that Netflix is positioned to grow." Shares of Netflix have fallen in recent weeks after the company reported a shocking loss in subscribers in the previous quarter. Pachter equates the losses to the company's "deep saturation" in the U.S. and Canada. However, Netflix is making "meaningful changes" to its business model, including its release strategy. He likes the company's plan to launch ad-supported subscriptions and reduce churn by spreading out popular content. "The company took baby steps to address the problem by splitting seasons for Ozark and Stranger Things," Pachter wrote. "In our view, this experiment will be a resounding success if expanded to all Netflix originals, and we believe the company will ultimately move in that direction." Pachter upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral, noting that Netflix is unlikely to rebound to 2021 price levels for some time, but its stock could grow 49% from Friday's close price. The shares fell to their lowest since 2017 last week. Pachter has been negative on the stock for a long time. The analyst references in the note downgrading Netflix to underperform in 2011 on fears of more competition. "Our 2011 forecast proved to be eight years premature, as Disney didn't offer its own competitive service until November 2019," wrote Pachter, who upgraded the stock to hold in March. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting