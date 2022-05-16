Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, SoFi, Target, Netflix, Boeing, Cigna, Nio & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: JPMorgan upgrades Alibaba to overweight from underweight JPMorgan said in its double upgrade of the China multinational tech company that it sees a second half recovery for the stock. "Low valuation should ease the impact on share price from consumption weakness; U/G to OW for 2H22 recovery. ... .We attribute the share price weakness to concerns on domestic ecommerce slowdown on the back COVID in China and Alibaba' s relatively higher exposure to discretionary categories." Morgan Stanley initiates RH as equal weight Morgan Stanley said in its initiation of the furniture company that it has recession concerns for RH. "Transcendent brand with the most long-term upside potential in our coverage. But 12-month view gives us pause as category reversion and potential recession loom." Piper Sandler upgrades SoFi to overweight from neutral Piper said in its upgrade of the online personal finance company that the sell off in shares is overdone. "We acknowledge there will be some headwinds due to rising rates, but the market is over-discounting SOFI with the company poised to show a significant ramp in EBITDA in 2H22 and into 2023." Read more about this call here. Baird downgrades Twilio to equal weight from overweight Baird said in its downgrade of the software communications company that it sees a lack of near-term catalysts. "Due in part to a combination of competitive questions, more limited profitability and lack of a near-term catalyst, despite significant weakness already, we are lowering our ratings of TWLO, RNG and BAND from Outperform to Neutral." Wedbush upgrades Netflix to outperform from neutral Wedbush said in a note on Monday morning that investor confidence will be restored as the company's churns out new content. "However, we think that the sooner the company shows its commitment to reducing churn by releasing new content over several weeks, investors will see an uptick in subscribers and their confidence in the Netflix business model will be restored." Read more about this call here. Bank of America upgrades Nio to buy from neutral Bank of America said in its upgrade of the China electric vehicle company that it likes the stock's valuation. "This seems attractive given the improving outlook – NIO traded at a similar valuation only during 2H19-1Q20 when it faced sales slowdown, product recalls and financing challenges, while its current fundamental is stronger in terms of brand equity, sales growth, R & D capability, and improved cash flow." UBS upgrades Citizens Financial to buy from neutral UBS said in its upgrade of the regional bank that shares of Citizens are undervalued "Upgrading bank stocks in this market could feel like catching a falling knife. But, should the US avoid a recession, one regional bank stock appears to be particularly washed out." Read more about this call here. Morgan Stanley reiterates Salesforce as overweight Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Salesforce to $291 per share from $360 but says the company's earnings report on May 31 could be a "clearing event." "A solid set of checks against a laundry list of investor concerns and a decade low multiple for the stock frames an attractive set-up for the Q1. While mounting FX impacts brings down our forward estimates and price target, shares remain very attractive at just 22X EV/CY23 FCF." Goldman Sachs downgrades Marathon Petroleum to neutral from buy Goldman downgraded the oil refinery company on valuation. "We downgrade Marathon Petroleum from Buy to Neutral after outperformance, particularly in last two years, with the catalysts of strong new management, cost cutting, capital returns and a well-timed asset monetization better reflected in the stock price near $96." Deutsche Bank names Target a top pick Deutsche said in a note to clients that investors should buy the dip heading into earnings this week. "We think the pullback in BJ and TGT shares are overdone and we are constructive heading into 1Q reporting season with TGT as our top pick this week." Morgan Stanley reiterates Zoom as overweight Morgan Stanley in a note to clients on Monday that it likes the stock's setup heading into Zoom's earnings on May 23. "Valuation builds in too much skepticism on growth, checks point to little churn in enterprise, survey work constructive on reliance on continued video investment, and timing of renewals should diffuse growth concern in FY23." JPMorgan upgrades Cigna to overweight from neutral JPMorgan said in its upgrade of the healthcare company that fundamentals are improving. "Near-term, we believe there could be further upside to updated 2022 guidance and we're encouraged to see Commercial membership growth come in nicely ahead of CI' s initial guidance." Bank of America downgrades FIGS to neutral from buy Bank of America said in its downgrade of FIGS that it sees supply chain challenges for the healthcare apparel company. "We are downgrading to Neutral from Buy on the more challenging medium-term outlook given the prolonged and exacerbated supply chain conditions and elevated air freight costs." Bernstein reiterates Boeing as overweight Bernstein kept its overweight rating on shares of the aerospace company and says the stock's recent drop was more "sentiment not supported by fundamentals." "Boeing shares fell by 14.5% last week, even after a short rise on Friday. We thought we could be at the bottom for Boeing stock before last week. But, we were not. You want to buy Boeing in times of trouble. In January 2013 when 787 battery ﬁres occurred after many other issues, investors questioned how anyone could buy Boeing." JPMorgan reiterates Robinhood as underweight JPMorgan said in a note on Monday that the "data is not pretty" and that "customer underperformance could weigh on activity." "Poor market conditions present what we see as an incremental challenge for Robinhood. As goes the performance of Robinhood customers goes the outlook for Robinhood's business. The data is not pretty." Bernstein reiterates Tesla as underperform Bernstein kept its underperform rating on shares of Tesla due to valuation and says competition continues to rise. "Interestingly, EV models that have been around for 5+ years have generally struggled to increase volume, perhaps highlighting the pace of innovation in EVs We see this as a potential risk for Tesla over time should it not introduce new models, though the company is on a path of continuous improvement." Morgan Stanley names Boston Scientific a top pick Morgan Stanley named the medical device manufacturer as a top pick on Monday and says it has a "durable long-term growth profile." "Well positioned to manage through near-term headwinds; Pipeline and strategic focus support durable long-term growth profile. Moving Boston Scientific t o Top Pick." Jefferies reinstates DraftKings as buy Jefferies reinstated coverage of DraftKings after a period of restriction and says it sees an attractive risk/reward. "Over the past 12 months, the sentiment around digital wagering in North America has shifted dramatically due to 1) more competitive landscape than expected, 2) legislative momentum and structure, 3) magnitude of cash burn and path to profitability, and 4) macro factors and sector rotation." Read more about this call here. Evercore ISI adds HP to the tactical outperform list Evercore said in a note on Sunday night that it sees a tactical buying opportunity heading into earnings on May 31. " HPQ is set to report its April-qtr EPS on May 31st after market close. We think HPQ, despite all the noise, will report a beat and likely maintain their FY22 EPS guide." Northcoast upgrades Shake Shack to buy from hold Northcoast said in its upgrade of the burger chain and says the recovery looks "promising." "We are upgrading Shake Shack to BUY and setting a price target of $70. Based on our optimistic 2023E forecast, outlined below, we expect Shake Shack to drive samestore sales growth fueled by a combination of menu pricing and traffic, and industryleading unit growth."