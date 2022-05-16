Interest-only mortgages may offer cheaper monthly payments at first, but there are major downsides

Homebuyers feeling blindsided by escalating financing costs might be tempted to explore unconventional home loans known as interest-only mortgages, which have much lower initial payments compared to a standard mortgage.

But these loans have a few major downsides potential borrowers should know about too.

With an interest-only mortgage, you initially only pay the interest on the loan, typically in the first five or 10 years. The advantage is that these initial payments are cheaper since you're not obligated to make payments on the total amount borrowed, known as the principal.

After the initial interest-only period is over, you start paying the principal and interest for the remainder of the loan term. Payment terms vary, but the interest rate typically resets to whatever the prevailing rate is at the time — which may have gone up. And with the principal now included, these payments can cost you double or triple what you initially paid on the loan, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

If payments become too expensive, borrowers can try to negotiate a longer term or refinance the loan with a cheaper mortgage rate, if it's available. However, refinancing can still cost about 2% to 5% of the total loan, which could offset the savings of a lowered monthly premium.

Right now, interest-only mortgages are "becoming more popular," says Shmuel Shayowitz, president of Approved Funding, a mortgage lending firm. He says that for some homebuyers it "helps bridge the gap with the monthly payment."

But again, as Shayowitz points out, these types of loans have downsides every borrower should consider, even if they can temporarily save you a few hundred bucks a month.