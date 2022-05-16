Uber's big new update lets you book party buses, electric vehicles and more — here's what's new

In this article UBER

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., smiles during a Bloomberg Technology television interview in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. David Paul Morris | Reuters

Uber announced its latest slate of updates Monday ahead of what's expected to be a busy travel and events season. The features, announced during its Go/Get virtual event, include: A new option that lets you book a bus or passenger van.

A trip itinerary feature to help book rides throughout an extended trip, like a vacation, from one place to another.

Voice ordering

An electric vehicle hub for drivers. Uber has been working toward becoming a "super app" as a way to diversify its offerings, which could potentially help drive long-term profitability. For example, the company is adding trains, buses, planes and car rentals to its U.K. app this summer. Here are the key offerings:

Uber Travel Uber will let users reserve rides for each part of their itinerary in one hub on the app. A user first connects their Gmail account to the app, then Uber pulls out reservation info and organizes flight, hotel and restaurant plans into one place for what it calls a "stress-free travel experience." People who book with Uber Travel will get 10% back in Uber cash for each reserved ride. The feature rolls out Monday in the U.S. and in the coming weeks in Canada.

Uber Charter Uber is extending its ride-hailing capabilities through a partnership with U.S. Coachways. The company will let people book large vehicles like a party bus, passenger van or coach bus directly in the app, with the pricing upfront. The feature will launch across the U.S. this summer.

Uber Eats at Stadiums Uber is rolling out in-venue ordering on Uber Eats and Postmates at certain stadiums across the U.S. and France. Users will be able to place their orders from concessions at their respective stadiums and skip the line to pick up their order when it's ready. Uber Eats at Stadiums is available in California at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium; in New York at Yankee Stadium; in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena; in Houston at Minute Maid Park; in San Jose, California, at PayPal Park; and in Rennes, France, at Roazhon Park. Voice Ordering Users can also start ordering Uber Eats with their Google Assistant through a new integration. All a customer has to do is say "OK Google," and ask to order a meal from a restaurant on Uber Eats. The feature has started to roll out globally in English, and Uber will add more languages in the coming months.

