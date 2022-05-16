$3 billion in bitcoin was sold in a last-ditch attempt to save UST stablecoin from collapse

Investors have been eager to find out what happened to the more than $3 billion in bitcoin bought up by crypto firm Terra to back its failed stablecoin. Now, they've got their answer.

Luna Foundation Guard, a fund set up by Terra creator Do Kwon, said Monday it spent almost all of the bitcoin in its reserve last week in a futile attempt to save terraUSD — or UST, for short.

The foundation had accumulated a total of more than 80,000 bitcoins, which was worth over $3 billion last week. Kwon had promised to use the bitcoin in the event of a dramatic fall in the value of UST.

In a series of tweets, Luna Foundation Guard said it transferred 52,189 bitcoin to "trade with a counterparty" as UST fell below its intended $1 peg. A further 33,206 bitcoin was sold by Terra directly in a last ditch effort to defend the peg, the foundation said.