17. Arctic Wolf

The recent headlines of massive cyberattacks and ransomware demands shows the problem of security breaches are only increasing while risks from the rise of remote and hybrid working, more cloud services, and ubiquitous use of mobile phones are only growing.

Arctic Wolf, an Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based cybersecurity company founded in 2012, is aiming to separate itself from the pack of vendors that are working on reducing the number of breaches.

Amid this swarm of attacks, Arctic Wolf is competing to land enterprise contracts. Arctic Wolf seeks to keep companies aware of potential hazards and to deal with security risk problems as an operational issue, not one that can be fixed solely by tools. It provides security operations as a concierge service.