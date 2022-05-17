CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros pick their favorite energy names and compare retailer earnings

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO09:57
CNBC ProHome Depot, Chevron, and NVIDIA are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers May 17
Alison Conklin34 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Dan Niles' new year-end market target, pros flock to reopening names
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO07:13
CNBC ProMcDonald's, JetBlue, and Netflix are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers May 16
Alison Conklin
Read More