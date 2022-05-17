32. Biobot Analytics

Amid the pandemic you might have seen news clips of sewage spewing out of pipes, part of testing for traces of the coronavirus.

The company behind the technology is Biobot Analytics, a female-founded start-up spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Biobot gained traction during the pandemic through its data analysis and monitoring of wastewater that can predict surges in the virus.

The concept of testing sewage (full of urine and stool samples) looks to provide an efficient and scalable way to monitor infection and signal an outbreak before in-person tests can be done. The approach comes as clinical testing of individuals is no longer seen as practical long-term while risks remain.

Spun out of a 2017 MIT research project by computational biologist and PhD candidate Mariana Matus and architect and research fellow Newsha Ghaeli, their combined interests in environmental technology and urban studies led to their Cambridge-based start-up.