What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Walmart disappoints, Home Depot beats, AMD gets an upgrade

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc. Corporation, participates in a Business Roundtable discussion on the"Future of Work in an Era of Automation and Artificial Intelligence", during a CEO Innovation Summit, on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images

What I am looking at May 17, 2022

  • Home Depot (HD) earnings results were better than expected at every line.
  • Walmart (WMT) was nowhere near as good as Home Depot, as the nation's largest retailer missed on earnings for the fiscal first quarter. Inflation, higher inventory and overstaffing put pressure on margins. The company increased sales guidance for the year, but lowers profit expectations. Good demand on higher price items. Pathetic, pathetic: Why didn't management preannounce? They are clueless. What a waste of a slot in our Trust. 

