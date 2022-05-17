Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: GrowGeneration is not a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Fisker Inc: "I will not recommend this stock. It is going to lose money hand over fist."

Loading chart...

DigitalBridge Group Inc: "We have to do more work [to research the company]."

Loading chart...

Penn National Gaming Inc: "I like DraftKings more."

Loading chart...

GrowGeneration Corp: "It can't be touched."

VIDEO2:2502:25
Cramer's lightning round: GrowGeneration is not a buy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com