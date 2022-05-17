41. Cybereason

Long before Russia's invasion of Ukraine amped up concerns about an increase in cyber warfare, Cybereason had plenty on its plate.

Co-founder and CEO Lior Div started the company in Israel in 2012, before moving it to Boston two years later. Since then, Cybereason has become one of the fastest-growing players in the burgeoning market of what's known as endpoint protection. This involves securing large corporate and government networks and their many devices from the advanced hacking tools and techniques that are proliferating across the globe.

The company's technology has uncovered schemes in recent years, including one in which the perpetrator made off with large amounts of personal and corporate data from over a dozen global telecommunications companies. Cybereason found links between the attack and previous Chinese cyber-espionage campaigns.