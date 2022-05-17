41. Cybereason

Founders: Lior Div (CEO), Yonatan Striem-Amit, Yossi Naar
Launched: 2012
Headquarters: Boston
Funding: $713 million
Valuation: $3.3 billion
Key technologies: Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, software-defined security
Industry: Cybersecurity
Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 1 (No. 32 in 2021)
Long before Russia's invasion of Ukraine amped up concerns about an increase in cyber warfare, Cybereason had plenty on its plate.
Co-founder and CEO Lior Div started the company in Israel in 2012, before moving it to Boston two years later. Since then, Cybereason has become one of the fastest-growing players in the burgeoning market of what's known as endpoint protection. This involves securing large corporate and government networks and their many devices from the advanced hacking tools and techniques that are proliferating across the globe.
The company's technology has uncovered schemes in recent years, including one in which the perpetrator made off with large amounts of personal and corporate data from over a dozen global telecommunications companies. Cybereason found links between the attack and previous Chinese cyber-espionage campaigns.
In January, the company confidentially filed for a stock market listing in the U.S. at a reported $5 billion valuation, though for now at least, the IPO market looks like it is closed to most companies.
As organizations further expand their digital footprints with the shift to hybrid work and moves to the cloud, the risks have only increased. A 2022 report from Gartner shows that organizations are being challenged like never before to secure an increasingly distributed enterprise, all while dealing with a shortage of skilled IT talent.
This is a big reason why cybersecurity start-ups like Cybereason are attracting the world's biggest investors, including Softbank, Google, and Liberty Strategic Capital, the investment firm of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The company has raised $713 million to date and was most recently valued at $3.3 billion.
