Op-ed: Energy and health care are attractive sectors to watch the rest of the year

"Segments of the health-industry should also perform better than most," says Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital, pointing to Eli Lilly, in particular.

Today's investment landscape appears bleak, seemingly plagued by a host of factors, including mounting inflation, rising interest rates, an economic contraction during the first quarter and a war in Ukraine that has exasperated already lingering supply-chain issues.

Add it all together, and it's been a horrible year for stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 13% in April, its worst month since the Financial Crisis, and has lost more than a quarter of its value this year.

Other indexes have fared better, but not much. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is off nearly 12% thus far in 2022, while the S&P 500 Index is down more than 16%.

Yet it's important to keep in mind that what spurred the market's descent was not a confluence of the issues mentioned above — it was the Federal Reserve. As 2021 drew to a close, fundamentals were reasonably solid. Corporate earnings growth remained strong; the labor market, though tight, was healthy and adding jobs; and consumer balance sheets were in good shape.

However, at the beginning of January, policymakers began to signal that they would start to raise rates and rein in their bond-buying program. From that point, the S&P 500 began to tumble, shedding nearly 16% over the next four weeks.

In retrospect, the drawdown should not have surprised anyone. Markets declined by similar amounts the previous four times the Fed began to remove policy accommodation, in 1983, 1994, 2004 and 2015. Notably, however, in each instance, stocks rebounded quickly and reached new highs within 12 months of hitting bottom.

Granted, this is hardly a significant statistical sample. But it's the sample we have, and for a few reasons, history is likely to repeat itself this time around.

For one, bearish sentiment recently hit a record low, according to a survey compiled by the American Association of Individual Investors. Over the years, when the market outlook is this one-sided, it's a good contrarian indicator that the opposite will happen.