1. Flexport

Ordering pants, patio chairs, or a couch became a lot more complex amid the global supply chain mess of the last year. Flexport is the company aiming to untangle those knots.

Founder and CEO Ryan Petersen started Flexport in 2013 because he figured there had to be a better way to manage the flow of goods that get put on cargo ships, planes, trucks and railroads and transported all over the world. The company's freight forwarding and brokerage services are in the cloud, enabling it to analyze costs, container efficiency, and greenhouse gas emissions quickly and with more accuracy than legacy systems.

In 2021, the company moved roughly $19 billion in merchandise, and investors like the company's approach. In February, it raised $935 million in a Series E funding round that values it at $8 billion — nearly triple its last reported valuation in 2019, according to PitchBook data. The San Francisco-based company, ranked No. 41 on last year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list, has raised $2.2 billion to date.