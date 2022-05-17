14. Flock Freight

Most consumers don't devote much time to thinking about the logistics built into their purchases, but trucking is a key link that the whole world needs to rethink. The economic shocks of the pandemic raised the profile of start-ups in the logistics space, including Flock Freight.

Among the biggest problems it is solving in transportation: waste. The company is changing the way freight moves with the concept of shared truckload shipping, pooling multiple shippers' freight onto a single, multi-stop truckload and optimizing shipments for the best possible route so freight never loads or unloads between pickup and delivery. This cuts down on delays and damage, the need for hubs and terminals, and improves the use of truckers, a labor market which has been under intense stress, with a recent shortage of 80,000 truckers needed by the economy to move stuff.

Inside trucks, there is simply too much empty space. Oren Zaslansky, founder and CEO of Flock Freight, who has worked in trucking for much of his adult life, told CNBC last October that what made the supply chain situation even worse was that when loads do finally hit the road as "full," that's often a misnomer. One-third of freight truck trailers often aren't close to full. In effect, the customer is "paying to ship air," Zaslansky said, a long-time problem in the sector.