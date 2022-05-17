JPMorgan upgrades China's tech sector, says it's time to buy these stocks

This photo from September 25, 2020 shows Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, attending the opening ceremony of the 3rd All-China Young Entrepreneurs Summit in Fuzhou, Fujian Province of China. Alibaba is among the Chinese technology stocks recently upgraded by JPMorgan analysts.

JPMorgan has upgraded Chinese tech stocks on the back of diminished risks, just two months after calling the sector "uninvestable."

Analysts at the U.S. investment have raised the ratings for the stocks of seven Chinese internet firms including Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan, NetEase and Pinduoduo from "underweight" to "overweight." It indicates they believe these shares could outperform the average total return of stocks in the analyst's scope of coverage over the next six to 12 months.

In a note published Monday, the bank's China Internet analyst Alex Yao and a team said "significant uncertainties should begin to abate on the back of recent regulatory announcements" that came earlier than expected.

Digital entertainment, local service and e-commerce stocks will be "the first batch of outperformers," the bank said.

"We think key risks to the sector have diminished, particularly in terms of regulatory risk, ADR delisting risk, and geopolitical risk," the JPMorgan analysts said.