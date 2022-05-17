Lone Pine bet big on tech in the first quarter and jumped back into Block

Lone Pine Capital opened positions in several tech stocks in the first quarter and increased its position in Block by almost 1000%. By the end of the first quarter, the hedge fund founded by Stephen Mandel more than two decades ago had more than $16 billion in equity positions, according to a filing with the SEC. That was a 29.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The fund increased its position in Microsoft , its top holding, by about 6%. Lone Pine also opened positions in Taiwan Semiconductor and Meta Platforms of more than $800 million each, putting both among its top 10 holdings. Both stocks have recently been hit hard amid the broader tech-led sell-off of 2022. Source: Filings, InsiderScore Atlassian Corp , a company that makes software products for developers, and Bill.com , an accounts payable focused fintech company, were also new tech positions for the fund. Lone Pine shed its holdings in several payment tech firms, but magnified its position in Square-parent Block , after selling most of its shares in the company at the end of 2021. The fund had increased its stake in Block by 975% by the end of the first quarter, bringing the value of its position to $404.6 million. Meanwhile, Lone Pine cut its Mastercard position, which it opened at the end of the previous quarter, by almost half. It also decreased holdings in Visa and Shopify . All three, however, remain among the fund's top positions.