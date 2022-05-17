20. Monarch Tractor

Monarch Tractor is the maker of fully electric, "driver optional" tractors, promising to bring down the cost of farming by eliminating the need for ever-more expensive diesel fuel, and increasing farmworker efficiency by enabling an operator to manage up to 8 tractors at once, rather than drive just one.

All that, plus the promise of reducing commercial agriculture's significant carbon footprint.

Monarch boasts a diverse founding team that includes CEO Praveen Penmetsa, a serial entrepreneur, President Mark Schwager, a former Tesla supply chain manager, and CTO Zachary Omohundro, who has a PhD in robotics from Carnegie Mellon. Founder and Chief Farming Officer Carlo Mondavi is a fourth-generation viticulturist from the world-famous California winegrowing family.