44. MoonPay

Founded in 2018, Miami-based MoonPay's software lets users buy and sell cryptocurrencies using conventional payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers, or mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. It also sells its technology to other businesses including crypto website Bitcoin.com and non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea, a model CEO Ivan Soto-Wright calls "crypto-as-a-service."

Soto-Wright said the firm aims to make crypto accessible to the masses in the same way that video-conferencing tools like Zoom made it easier to make calls over the internet.

MoonPay's pitch to investors is that it offers a "gateway" to digital assets. For now, that includes bitcoin, ether and other digital tokens like NFTs. The recent market volatility and risk-off investor environment hasn't been kind to crypto trading, but Soto-Wright's vision is to expand the platform to include everything from digital fashion to tokenized stocks.