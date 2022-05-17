Fetterman wins PA Democratic Senate primary, GOP contest is too early to call, NBC projects

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will win the state's Democratic Senate primary race, while the winner of the hyper-competitive Republican Senate primary is too early to call, NBC News projected Tuesday.

Fetterman, who recently suffered a stroke that took him off the campaign trail, was the heavy favorite in the Democratic contest. He and the eventual Republican nominee will face off in a general election that could play a decisive role in which party controls the U.S. Senate after the midterms.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician and former host of "The Dr. Oz Show," made waves when he announced he would run as a Republican for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. He received former President Donald Trump's coveted endorsement, and his campaign has reportedly spent more than $12 million in the race on advertising alone.