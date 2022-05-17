10. Pony.ai

By 2030, driverless cars on the roads might not be such a shocking sight, with projections that the global market will triple to 62.4 million self-driving vehicles. Toyota-backed Pony.ai, geared up in both China and the U.S., is a contender in this race but has hit a few speed bumps along the way.

In major milestones in China, Pony.ai recently began operating a fleet of 100 robo-taxis with paid fares in the Nansha district of Guangzhou and won approval late last year to start trialing a commercial robo-taxi service in a southeast zone of Beijing, following tests of a free service. A Shanghai and Shenzhen expansion is planned for next year. Robo-trucks are in its sightlines, too, with permits granted in Beijing and Guangzhou, and pioneering tests underway on a highway. The company also debuted early in 2022 its sixth-generation autonomous driving system, expecting to equip a seven-seat Toyota Sienna model and begin road testing in China this year with robotaxis following next year.

Pony.ai was co-founded in Fremont, California in 2016 by CEO James Peng, a chief architect of Baidu's autonomous driving unit, along with former engineering colleague Tiancheng Lou as CTO. With $400 million in funding in 2020 from Toyota, Pony.ai is aiming high as both the U.S. and China aim to be leaders in autonomous mobility and smart city technology, with China leading adoption trends. The well-funded start-up has raised a total $1.1 billion, including a Series D financing at an undisclosed amount in March 2022, which valued the company at $8.5 billion, and Series C of $367 million two years earlier, primarily from China venture investors, as well as the Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund.