The 2022 Disruptor 50: How we chose the list of companies

Public or private, though, young companies are facing the same market conditions – surging costs, higher wages, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, a strong but nervous consumer, and enterprises debating whether to keep investing in growth or to start preparing for leaner times. The companies on the 2022 Disruptor 50 list face these challenges, but they also represent the way forward, a chance to innovate out of yet another crisis.

A year later, the music has stopped. Most of the new public companies have been left without a chair, and many have fallen through the floor. Meanwhile, those who have stayed private are, to extend the metaphor, floating in midair. They may still have high valuations, but there is little interest in having them test the public markets.

One year ago, the ninth annual Disruptor 50 List came into being under very different circumstances. A year ago, companies were coming public at a record rate and using a variety of tools to get to the public markets. We expected the companies on last year's list to exit quickly, and many of them did. The party was raging.

Disruptive innovation is anti-inflationary by definition. Classic disruption aims a set of new technologies at a problem and finds a solution that is both better and less expensive. The 2022 Disruptors take aim at a wide range of solutions, untangling supply chains, controlling carbon emissions, democratizing access to financial services, and improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations.

We expect all 50 of the companies on this, our tenth annual list, will continue to grow and innovate while inspiring change in their larger, incumbent competitors, as we follow them through the rest of this year and into the next. Many, more than ever, maybe, will become perennial Disruptor 50 companies.

This year, six Disruptors have made the list for the fourth time. Impossible Foods is on the list for the fifth time (it first made the list in 2015, at a time when it barely had enough product for an on-air taste test). Stripe is an eight-time Disruptor 50 company, joining Airbnb as the only companies in the history of the list with that distinction, and its $95 billion valuation is the richest in the 10-year history of the Disruptor 50.

But Stripe is the outlier. Most of the 2022 list is made up of companies that have earned a spot for just the first or second time. This is a sign of a generational shift in the Disruptor 50, from a group of companies that leveraged the emerging ubiquity of smartphones and grew out of the depths of the Great Recession, to a new generation of mission-driven start-ups born in an era of social and political upheaval but (mostly) favorable market conditions, suddenly facing the possibility of recession and, most likely, a much longer road to the public markets.

Here is how we chose this year's list:

All private, independently owned start-up companies founded after Jan. 1, 2007, were eligible to be nominated for the Disruptor 50 list. Companies nominated were required to submit a detailed analysis, including key quantitative and qualitative information.

Quantitative metrics included company-submitted data on workforce size and diversity, scalability, and sales and user growth. Some of this information has been kept off the record and was used for scoring purposes only. CNBC also brought in data from a pair of outside partners — PitchBook, which provided data on fundraising, implied valuations and investor quality; and IBISWorld, whose database of industry reports we use to compare the companies based on the industries they are attempting to disrupt.

CNBC's Disruptor 50 Advisory Council — a group of 55 leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship from around the world (see list of members below) — then ranked the quantitative criteria by importance and ability to disrupt established industries and public companies. This year the council again found that scalability and user growth were the most important criteria, followed by sales growth and use of breakthrough technologies (including, most commonly, artificial intelligence and machine learning). These categories received the highest weighting, but the ranking model is designed to ensure that companies must score highly on a wide range of criteria to make the final list.

Companies were also asked to submit important qualitative information, including descriptions of their core business model, ideal customers and recent company milestones. A team of more than 30 CNBC editorial staff, including TV anchors, reporters and producers, and CNBC.com writers and editors, along with many members of the Advisory Council, read the submissions and provided holistic qualitative assessments of each company.

The qualitative scores were combined with a weighted quantitative score to determine which 50 companies made the list and in what order.

Special thanks to the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 Advisory Council, who again offered us their time and insights. As always, we appreciate their contributions:

