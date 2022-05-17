Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Rivian, Amazon, Apple, AMD, Maxar, Fisker & more

Here are Tuesday's biggest calls on Wall Street: Barclays reiterates Microsoft as overweight Barclays said in a note Tuesday that Microsoft Teams is an "$85 billion opportunity." "Recently, we have seen increased investor nervousness regarding the future growth opportunities for the Microsoft Oﬀice franchise. However, we believe that recognizing the large opportunity the company has by just driving deeper Teams penetration should put these concerns to rest. In turn, this should reconfirm Microsoft as a premium investment in our software universe." Piper Sandler upgrades Advanced Micro Devices to overweight from neutral Piper said that AMD has competitive advantages and that its June 1 investor day should be a positive catalyst. "From our perspective, the company's core businesses are running really well and continue to benefit from secular trends. Within PCs, we see continued share gains in the broader PC market, along with very strong traction in the commercial market." Read more about this call here . Credit Suisse reiterates Fisker as outperform Credit Suisse said that the electric vehicle company is well positioned to take advantage of the "rising global EV inflection." "Post our initiation of FSR last November, we revisit our investment thesis on FSR. We remain positive on FSR stock, as we believe it is poised to capitalize on the rising global EV inflection, while also benefiting from a de-risked strategy." UBS downgrades Workday to neutral from buy UBS said on Tuesday that the on-demand human capital management software company is vulnerable to recessionary conditions. "We're moving to a Neutral rating from a Buy ahead of Workday's 1Q/Apr earnings print on May 26th after speaking with 9 checks (including 8 partners) to assess the current demand backdrop and Workday's vulnerability in a downturn. Read more about this call here. Goldman Sachs downgrades Nerdy to neutral from buy Goldman said in its downgrade of the online learning platform that it sees too many headwinds for shares of Nerdy . "As a result, we are downgrading our rating from Buy to Neutral and lowering our PT from $8 to $3 due to lowered financial forecasts to reflect such revenue headwinds and investments and a slightly lower multiple to growth approach (on lowered estimates)." Morgan Stanley reiterates Eaton as a top pick Morgan Stanley said the "electrification opportunity is still charging up." "The multiple vectors of energy transition go through electrical equipment, where we now see ETN, our Top Pick, growing 6.5% through 2030. Since our initial work in 2021, growth has accelerated as EV and solar penetration increase. The stronger growth offsets market derating and higher expectations." Morgan Stanley reiterates Rivian as overweight Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the electric vehicle company to $60 per share from $85, but said it sees an attractive risk/reward. "The November IPO saw RIVN spending plans meant for 1 to 2mm units of volume by end of decade. Fast forward 6 months and the company struggles to find parts to run even 1 full shift. The stock is trading at ~1x 2030 EV/EBITDA (vs. Tesla at 8x) leaving a favorable risk/reward skew keeping us OW." KeyBanc reiterates Apple as overweight KeyBanc said that it thinks the tech giant can still grow users. "The biggest risk to Apple in F3Q is from China and supply shortages, in our view, both of which should be transitory, while U.S. demand appears to be holding strong. These risks appear embedded in consensus, where even with iPhone potentially declining, Apple can still grow users, which matter more, in our view." Bank of America reiterates Nvidia as buy Bank of America that it sees a beat and raise when the company reports earnings next week. "Barring any unforeseen supply issues, we expect NVDA to beat FQ1 (Apr) and guide F2Q (Jul) at/above consensus expectations." Bank of America downgrades Maxar to underperform from neutral Bank of America downgraded the space tech satellite services company, noting that it sees too many downside risks for Maxar. "We do not see capex reaching the proclaimed $100mn holiday on an annual basis. We also see risk to management's 2023 EBITDA target. We lower our PO to $25 based on a relative EV/EBITDA multiple on revised 2023 estimates." Read more about this call here. Benchmark initiates J.B. Hunt as buy Benchmark initiated the trucking and shipping giant with a buy rating, saying it has "competitive advantages." "We think intermodal volume growth will turn positive in 2022 as rail congestion eases and JBHT onboards additional containers to its fleet. Intermodal pricing should stay strong for the first half of the year given a solid bid season." Bernstein downgrades Molson Coors to market perform from outperform Bernstein said in its downgrade of the beer company that the "European recovery" is largely played out. "When we initiated coverage of Molson Coors one year ago, a key tenet of our Outperform thesis was the upcoming and underappreciated (by the market) European recovery. We firmly believed that the on-trade would return, as socializing over an alcoholic beverage is an innate human desire entrenched in millennia of culture." Truist upgrades Ball Corp to buy from neutral Truist said that the pullback in the jar and can company is overdone. "During reporting, BALL cited a number of issues which we view as temporary and which do not alter our fundamental thesis around tight beverage can supply/demand." Morgan Stanley reiterates Home Depot as overweight Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday morning that Home Depot's earnings results were "solid." "Better Q1 provides relief and challenges market's perception of pending slowdown. '22 estimates rising by at least 2%. Good outcome, but probably doesn't change the narrative for now." Wolfe names Amazon, Alphabet and Meta top second half picks Wolfe named Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms as top stocks for the second half of 2022 and said they have robust balance sheets and "favorable" cost structures. "Given this backdrop, we are basing our stock selection criteria on four themes: a) diversified revenue streams & competitive leadership, b) stable profit margins and favorable cost structure, c) healthy balance sheet, and d) val support under EPS/FCF. Based on these criteria, our top ideas for 2H22 are AMZN, GOOGL, BKNG, and FB ."

R.J. Scaringe, Rivian's CEO, introduces the world to his company's R1T all-electric pickup and all-electric R1S SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 27, 2018. Mike Blake | Reuters