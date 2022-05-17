You might start hearing about capitulation in the markets. Here's why you should invest anyway

Amid market turmoil, there's a term that analysts often start throwing around: investor or market capitulation.

It generally means a point at which investors throw in the towel and sell, basically giving up on the asset and the hope of recouping lost gains. Generally, capitulation happens at a time with great uncertainty, market volatility and lack of confidence from investors.

"They've kind of figured that they've absorbed all the losses that they can, and they don't see a future, so it's finally time to pull the plug and get out," said Jason Steeno, president at CoreCap Advisors & CoreCap Investments in Southfield, Michigan.

More from Invest in You:

Choosing a health plan that fits your budget and life

3 ways retirees can better cope with inflation

How to buy more than $10K in government I bonds

Usually, this kind of selling is based on fear, according to Shweta Lawande, a certified financial planner and lead advisor at Francis Financial, a New York-based firm dedicated to serving women, couples and those getting a divorce.

"They're worried that they won't be able to recapture the money that they lost by holding the stock," she said. "All of that selling among investors causes the price of the stock to fall even further."

What comes after capitulation

It is something that analysts and big investors watch for because it can point to the bottom of a down market cycle, potentially signaling better days ahead. But it can be difficult to identify when it's happening and is more easily spotted in retrospect.

"What that short-term drop is usually followed by is a rally in the stock price," said Lawande, adding that this upward movement locks in losses of those who sold on the downswing.

For most retail investors who are saving and putting money in markets for the long term, it can be a scary moment, but one that warrants little action, according to financial advisors.