Harvard adviser: 5 questions to make sure you don't get stuck at the start of a career

"I thought the expectation was that I'd just do my work and go home," Jane Chen (pseudonym) recalled from her early days as a financial analyst in corporate America. "I didn't know that speaking up in meetings, having 'face time' with higher-ups, and schmoozing at happy hours were even things I needed to think about."

After seeing colleague after colleague get pulled into high-profile projects and invite-only meetings while she buried her head in spreadsheets, Chen quit.

Chen is not alone. She is one of many professionals from diverse backgrounds I interviewed for my book, "The Unspoken Rules."

My big takeaway from Chen and countless others: For every person who bumps their head up against the "glass ceiling" (or "bamboo ceiling" for Asians) are countless others who never even get close to the ceiling because they never got off the "sticky floor."

How "sticky" is your floor? To find out, ask yourself five questions:

1. Am I aware? You can only navigate what you can perceive. Chen thought she was playing the same game as everybody else — only to realize that she wasn't.

To assess your awareness, ask yourself: "Do I know which behaviors get rewarded — or penalized — in my workplace?"

If no, compare the behaviors of the "high performers" on your team to those of others. Bias, discrimination, and double standards are definitely factors. The differences you observe can also tell you a lot about what you can do to avoid getting stuck.

2. Am I visible? Chen realized too late that you can only get ahead if people know that you exist. To assess your visibility, ask yourself: "Am I as seen, heard, and known as coworkers at my level?" If no, get in the habit of introducing yourself to higher-ups, sharing your work, learning about their priorities, offering to help, preparing talking points for that next meeting, and being ready to unmute yourself to speak.

3. Am I intentional? Just because you quit doesn't mean you failed — especially if you quit something you didn't want. The opposite is also true: Just because you're staying doesn't mean you're advancing — especially if you are in a dead-end job or on a path that doesn't excite you. To assess your intentionality, ask yourself: "Am I excited about the doors that will open if I excel in my current role?" If no, it's time to rethink whether you are climbing the right ladder.