As inflation slows and the ruble rallies, Russia is hoping to avoid a financial crisis

Russia believes it has swerved a financial crisis as its currency rallies and economic data improves, but strategists say the numbers mask some ugly truths for Moscow.

Although inflation in the country is running hot, there are signs that price rises are slowing and will continue to do so, while the Russian ruble has gone from an all-time low in March to the world's best performing currency this year.

Meanwhile, economic activity indicators are improving and Russia has thus far managed to avoid defaulting on its foreign currency debt, despite Western sanctions freezing large swathes of its reserves.

Russian inflation came in at a two-decade high of 17.8% year-on-year in April, up from 16.7% in March, but price rises are beginning to show signs of slowing. Consumer price growth slowed sharply from 7.6% in March to 1.6% in April, and non-food goods prices increased by just 0.5%, versus 11.3% in March.

Further rises in the coming months are expected to be modest, and the market backs the Central Bank of Russia to continue to unwind its emergency interest rate hike, possibly with a 200 basis point cut in June.

It comes after the CBR implemented an emergency rate hike that took the country's key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in late February, several days after Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, in a bid to rescue the ruble. The central bank has since been able to move the rate to 14% as the outlook for inflation and the currency improved, and Capital Economics sees further changes ahead.

"Today's [inflation] figures will further support the central bank's assessment that the acute phase of Russia's crisis has passed," Emerging Markets Economist Liam Peach wrote in a note last week.

"It's possible that consumer prices rise by less than 1% m/m in May as a whole and that headline inflation ends up peaking at just below 20% later this year."

Ruble resilience

The slowing price increases follow a steep appreciation of the ruble, which in turn reduces import prices.

As of Tuesday morning in Europe, the ruble was trading at just over 62 to the dollar, having plunged to an all-time low of 150 to the dollar on March 7, following the announcement of a suite of international sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.