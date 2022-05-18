Asia-Pacific stocks set to rise; Fed's Powell pledges higher rates till inflation comes down

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a higher start on Wednesday as investors watch for market reaction to comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on his resolve to raise rates till inflation comes down.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,875 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,840. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,659.75.

Australian stocks also looked poised to open higher, with the SPI futures contract at 7,181, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,112.50.