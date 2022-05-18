CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — why Home Depot thrives while Target and Walmart stumble

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A CVS Pharmacy inside a Target store in New York, April 26, 2022.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

What I am looking at May 18, 2022 

  • Target (TGT) reports a major miss with shopping patterns changing. Last year, consumers were buying TVs, furniture and kitchen appliances, driven by Covid and working from home. Now dresses for going out, toys for birthday parties and luggage for travel. Retailers had the wrong inventory (TVs and appliances). Guest traffic still strong, up nearly 4% from a year ago, same store sales rose more than 3%. But higher prices for fuel and freight, much higher than anticipated, hit earnings. Adjusted EPS of $2.19 versus $3.07 expected. Shares fell 22% in premarket trading.

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubAMD shares jump after an analyst upgrade. We also think the stock is a buy
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding an appliance maker to our Bullpen as we look for new stocks to buy
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubWalmart's lousy quarter has us looking to exit our position in the retailer
Zev Fima
Read More