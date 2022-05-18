European stocks head for higher open as markets struggle to gain momentum

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as global markets struggle to gain momentum.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 9 points higher at 7,523, Germany's DAX 36 points higher at 14,218, France's CAC 40 up 23 points at 6,444 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 67 points at 24,001, according to data from IG.

The higher open for Europe diverges from Asia-Pacific markets overnight, where trade has been mixed as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said he's resolved to raise rates until inflation comes down.