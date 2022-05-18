CNBC Investing Club

Jim Cramer: Here's how we're approaching the gut-wrenching market sell-off

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 13, 2022. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubCostco gets whacked in retail bloodbath. Here's why we're sticking with it
Kevin Stankiewicz3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding to a health insurance stock on the dip that had great earnings
Jeff Marks4 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubCramer rips Target for blindsiding investors. Turns out it did even worse than Walmart
Kevin Stankiewicz6 hours ago
Read More