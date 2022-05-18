CNBC Pro

Retail stocks slide after Target, Walmart’s dire results. Here’s where to find the good buys

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProAuto supplier Magna is uniquely positioned to benefit from electric pickups
Michael Wayland
CNBC ProLithium's vital role in the energy transition sends prices to record highs. How to play it
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThe economic outlook may not be as bad as the market fears. Here's where investors should be looking
Jeff Cox
Read More