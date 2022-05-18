'The whole world is against us': Russian military analyst gives damning assessment of Ukraine war on state TV

In a country where independent media and commentary has all but disappeared from public view, it's rare to hear dissenting voices on the many state-controlled TV networks in Russia — particularly now with the country at war with Ukraine.

But one well-known military analyst and veteran has stood out this week after he appeared on state TV and gave a damning assessment of the Ukraine invasion, or what Russia calls its "special military operation."

"The situation, frankly speaking, will get worse for us," Mikhail Khodaryonok, a retired Russian army colonel, told the "60 Minutes" talk show on Rossiya-1 TV program hosted by Olga Skabeyeva, who's renowned for her pro-Kremlin stance.

"You should not swallow informational tranquilizers," Khodaryonok told the host as he warned that Ukraine was in no way near being beaten by Russia, and that Kyiv could mobilize and arm a million men if it wanted to.

Khodaryonok, who is also a defense columnist for the gazeta.ru newspaper and a graduate of one of Russia's elite military academies, according to Reuters, had previously warned Russia against invading its neighbor Ukraine, saying it was not in Russia's national interests.

His advice unheeded, Russia is now almost three months into a bloody conflict in Ukraine with only a few significant territorial gains in the east and south, and with the invasion likely to turn into a long-term war of attrition with Ukraine's fighters showing a bravery and resilience underestimated by Moscow.

Moscow has already had to scale back its apparent strategy to invade Ukraine from the north, east and south and has now focused its fighting forces on eastern Ukraine, in the Donbas region.