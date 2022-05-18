Air travel is making a strong comeback, but Asia is lagging behind, IATA says

International air travel has been making a strong recovery this year, with the exception of the Asia-Pacific region, which is "lagging significantly behind," according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"Last year, international travel was at about 25% of where it was in 2019. First quarter of this year across the globe, it's up 42%," Willie Walsh, the director general of the industry body, told "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"In fact, what we're seeing is very strong growth rate in some markets, from the U.S., Europe, Latin America, all touching around 60%."

For example, United Airlines' shares added more than 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company issued an update on its second-quarter outlook.

In contrast, air travel in Asia is "only about 13% of where it was in 2019," Walsh added.

China is still pursuing its zero-Covid policy, with Shanghai and Beijing tightening restrictions on business and travel. But China's travel restrictions will not play a big role in global air travel recovery, he said.